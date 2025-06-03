The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined the “exceptional circumstances” under which the regulator will publicise an investigation into a firm in a move that has been defined as backtracking towards the pre-existing status quo.
In an updated version of the financial watchdog's Enforcement Guide (ENFG), the FCA explained that "in light of feedback, we have decided not to proceed with our proposal to introduce a public interest framework". In March, the regulator abandoned its plans to introduce a ‘name and shame' policy for firms under investigation following widespread condemnation from the industry. FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation The updated ENFG stated that the FCA will maintain its existing exceptional circumstances policy "as the principal test to decide if we should publ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes