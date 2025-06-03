In an updated version of the financial watchdog's Enforcement Guide (ENFG), the FCA explained that "in light of feedback, we have decided not to proceed with our proposal to introduce a public interest framework". In March, the regulator abandoned its plans to introduce a ‘name and shame' policy for firms under investigation following widespread condemnation from the industry. FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation The updated ENFG stated that the FCA will maintain its existing exceptional circumstances policy "as the principal test to decide if we should publ...