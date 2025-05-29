US court rules Trump tariffs are illegal

The US Court of International Trade has declared US President Donald Trump’s wave of tariffs as “unlawful”.
In a ruling yesterday (28 May), the panel of judges said Trump's orders "exceed any authority granted to the president by IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] to regulate importation by means of tariffs". Most UK CEOs have altered investment strategies amid global trade war uncertainty The decision marks a significant setback for Trump's economic agenda, and the White House has pledged to appeal it. The president's first wave of tariffs on 2 April caused market turmoil and led to a major decline in US and global indices. At time of writing, S&P 500 futures were up...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes