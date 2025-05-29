FCA opens enforcement operation against firm and individual over Consumer Duty breaches

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent by Investment Week, this is the only enforcement action the regulator has taken within the sector since the Duty came into force in July 2023. The FCA said it opened the operation citing a breach or multiple breaches of Consumer Duty "in respect of an asset management or wealth management firm", although it did not specify exactly what type of business was under investigation. FCA to rely more on Consumer Duty to avoid introducing additional regulation "This operation involves one investigation against a firm and one investig...