Schroders launches AI tools to boost active management

The asset manager had already deployed its first proprietary generative AI assistant, Genie, in April 2023, with the recently launched tools building on this technological evolution. Use of AI in financial services has bolstered productivity by 30% The first one, a Schroders' proprietary innovation called ContextAI, will help analysts and fund managers obtain key information and sustainability-focused insights by leveraging large language models (LLMs). ContextAI will scan and analyse "vast volumes" of company reports, answering around 200 targeted sustainability-focused questions ...