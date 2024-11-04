Friday Briefing: Not quite a Mini Budget 2.0 but definitely a taste of it

"The answer is probably, and hopefully, not," Khalaf added, but it's a fair parallel to make. Wednesday (30 October) saw the contents of the long-awaited and highly speculated Autumn Budget revealed, with markets at first, letting out a sigh of relief that the anxiety it had whipped up was unwarranted. In the hours after Reeves left the despatch box, Michael Browne, chief investment officer at Martin Currie, part of Franklin Templeton, noted: "The markets are happy. Sterling has steadied after selling off […] and the FTSE 250 has risen sharply, up 1.6% and AIM [is] up over 3%." UK ...