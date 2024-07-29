Friday Briefing: Even one of the Nasdaq's worst days is still not enough to put investors off US tech

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

In one day, the Nasdaq 100 index lost $1trn in value after results from Tesla and Alphabet were deemed lacklustre, and spurred a wider technology sector sell-off

Tesla, which makes up just under 4% of the entire index, posted mixed Q2 results after it reported "notably lower" growth versus 2023, despite revenue coming in above expectations. The parent owner of Google, Alphabet's second-quarter earnings actually outpaced expectations, but advertising revenue disappointed. US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn The carmaker's shares slumped by 12% on the day, while Alphabet's fell 4%, sparking a contagion effect across the Magnificent Seven and AI-affiliated tech names. Collectively, the seven companies lost more t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Kemi Badenoch enters Tory leadership race

US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn

More on US

Friday Briefing: Even one of the Nasdaq's worst days is still not enough to put investors off US tech
US

Friday Briefing: Even one of the Nasdaq's worst days is still not enough to put investors off US tech

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Mirabaud's John Plassard: What a 'Harris trade' would look like
US

Mirabaud's John Plassard: What a 'Harris trade' would look like

Trump trade could see 'some volatility'

John Plassard
clock 26 July 2024 • 4 min read
US economy beats expectations with 2.8% growth in second quarter
US

US economy beats expectations with 2.8% growth in second quarter

Largest quarterly increase this year

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot