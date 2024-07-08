Friday Briefing: The UK might be the stable one now

This was the message the UK public received from its new Prime Minister Keir Starmer this morning (5 July), after his party achieved a landslide victory in the general election. As the final results come in, Labour has won 412 House of Commons seats out of 650, an increase of 214 compared to the previous election in 2019. 'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government This is the biggest Labour majority since Tony Blair won in 1997, and ends a 14-year run for the Tories in power. The Conservatives ended up with 121 seats, the worst perform...