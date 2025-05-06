UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve

The economic secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds has confirmed that the UK is not planning to take on a strategic crypto reserve as the US has proposed.
In a keynote speech at the FT's Digital Assets Summit today (6 May) Reynolds said "we do not think that it is appropriate for our market". "We understand that is what the US is going for, but that is not the plan for us". Reeves unveils 'comprehensive' draft regulatory regime for crypto assets US President Donald Trump moved to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve and US digital asset stockpile, which the president saw as a "strategic advantage" to be the first nation to make this type of move. Reynolds' appearance came just days after the government released its draft regulato...
