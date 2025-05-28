Church House's James Edgedale dies age 62

James Edgedale, board director of Church House Investments and former chair of JM Finn, has died on Saturday (24 May), aged 62.
Edgedale passed away after more than four decades in the asset management industry. He spent over 30 years at JM Finn, joining as a graduate in 1984 while it was still a stockbroker. He then served as board chair before stepping down in 2020, and then left the firm in 2021 for Church House. In a statement, Church House CEO Jeremy Wharton said: "This is incredibly sad news, and our first thoughts are with James's family. An ebullient figure and close friend, James will be greatly missed by all at Church House." "His contribution to our business has been significant, and his exper...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes