JO Hambro: 'The sugar is coming' for the US amid more positive policy direction

Mark Giambrone, executive director, head of US equities and portfolio manager of the Barrow Hanley US Mid Cap Value fund, said that US President Donald Trump has "started with the spinach and is going to finish with the sugar". Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks At JO Hambro's UK Investor Day 2025 last week (1 July), Giambrone added: "The sugar is coming." He reasoned that "the US is setting [itself] up for some meaningful positive policy" in the second half of 2025 and the start of next year. This all started with the president's 'big, beauti...