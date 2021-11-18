What does the industry need apart from pledges?

Andrew Milligan, board adviser, Devlin Mambo Consulting

Carbon tax system

In the run-up to COP26 it was de rigeur for any company of note to publicise its climate action plan, reassuring customers, media and the regulators. Cajoled by the likes of Mark Carney, the asset management sector has gone further than many, for example with its carbon neutral and deforestation pledges. These should be seen as necessary but not sufficient. Deforestation, for example, is only one of a multitude of alarming environmental problems facing the planet.

Where are the pledges from the asset management sector to deal with marine pollution or soil biodiversity or a Living Planet index? As far as carbon neutral by 2050 is concerned, the devil will be in the detail, say the validity of carbon offsets or the accuracy of Scope 3 data. Why is the industry not campaigning actively for the introduction of a global system of carbon taxes? This would reduce many of the externalities which bedevil the correct valuation of so many financial assets.

All in all, such pledges are stepping stones towards the sector pushing Earth Overshoot Day back, not forward, in the calendar.

Amy Clarke, co-founder, Tribe Impact Capital

Accountability

COP26 offered part frustration, part optimism. Optimism given the scale of some of the commitments at both sovereign and business level. And frustration given so many of the commitments are not legally binding - some lack interim targets and many are based on timetables that are decades away, to be delivered by management teams who are currently not engaged.

Having spent the first week at COP26, there was a sense of much needed movement from the finance sector. However, I would like to see finance firms strengthen their pledges by amending their Articles and legally commit themselves to higher levels of stakeholder accountability. While at COP26, the newly formed B Corp Finance Coalition (UK) asked finance firms to join them and amend their constitutional documents to align with broader stakeholder needs.

I want to see more accountability from finance and more collaboration to seriously tackle climate change and create lasting systemic change.

Hortense Bioy, Director of sustainability research, Morningstar

Escalation policy

Climate-related pledges such as the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) Initiative are a good mechanism for the asset management industry as they help investment managers formalise their commitment to address climate change. The NZAM Initiative in particular frames this commitment in terms that connect to broader net zero financial sector mobilisation. It also ensures accountability and transparency by requiring reporting and a review process.

However, what we do not want to see is climate pledges that rely almost entirely on public action. Instead, we want to see an intensification of active ownership programmes. A credible stewardship and engagement strategy should include a clear escalation and voting policy that includes filing/co-filing climate-related shareholder resolutions and ultimately divestment if companies are unresponsive to engagement or not implementing their net-zero plans.

Dewi John, head of research at Refinitiv

Taxonomical support

Pledges are a sign of progress. They beg a number of questions, however: how are commitments measured; what happens to ensure they are met; and are they sufficient?

Green companies, and the asset managers that invest in them, need a rigorous taxonomy to support sustainability growing regulatory oversight. This needs to be grounded in reliable data that is consistent across all industries and counties. Following from that there needs to be transparency in how asset managers employ that information to meet their pledges.

It is easy to make a promise, but there must be viable oversight, and repercussions if those promises are not met. By way of example: everyone wants a slice of ESG, but some of those green credentials are a little thin. This greenwashing was recently exposed by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, which found that roughly $2trn in European ESG assets were erased in March when the European Union rolled out SFDR.

Finally, there needs to be clarity as to whether what is being pledged is sufficient: there are no prizes for stopping the car in 100m, if the cliff edge is 90m away. ‘Close but no cigar,' is not a viable climate solution.

Gavin Francis, CEO and founder of Worthstone

Interim targets

Climate pledges set out targets on how businesses will adapt and improve their processes in response to the climate emergency, often with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Taken at face value, these pledges would be the simplest and most effective mechanism for the asset management industry to undertake. In practice, however, the pledges may be unavailing if left to operate in a vacuum. To be truly effective, these pledges must be achievable and transparent, with interim targets against which the asset manager will be held accountable.

Adequate transparency is key to building trust in the targets among investors and advisers. We would like to see this achieved through a public register of every individual asset manager's pledge (perhaps published through an industry body) with an annual update on progress against these targets. This keeps progress in check and allows regulators, investors, and advisers to examine the disclosure, and hold asset managers accountable for their progress. Industry laggards and leaders can quickly be identified by their actions, rather than just their promises.

Programmes like the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative show this is possible. The headway made around evidencing claims and turning pledges into action is impressive. Of course, the voluntary nature of these kinds of initiatives and their relative obscurity means pledges based on nothing but greenwash are still too easy to do and get away with. Compulsory participation in science-based target setting and regulation would remove the competitive benefits and incentives for greenwash.

We would also caution that net zero and reducing impact on climate is not the only aim - there is a bigger goal of a just and inclusive transition to a financial system that works for people and planet. Gill Lofts, Global sustainable finance leader at EY

Global sustainable finance leader at EY

Corporate engagement

Meeting net zero in the short time we have to avert environmental disaster requires huge behavioural change by governments, society and businesses - and the financial sector specifically will be central to that. COP26 brought so many of these actors together and the concrete pledges made are highly encouraging. From more than 100 world leaders committing to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, to their promise to reduce methane pollution over the same period, ambitious and necessary targets were set. The key now is to deliver against these targets.

The financial services industry is leading the way, with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a coalition of banks, insurers and asset managers, looking to provide the finance needed to help economies transition to net zero over the next three decades. Credible decarbonisation plans by these same financial services organisations are vital to reduce emissions.

With a raft of standards and regulations helping to drive real change, there are reasons to be optimistic about the direction of travel. Asset managers are taking action, by either using their voices as stewards of companies to push for change or divesting where they do not see that happening. Deeper engagement with corporates will be a critical element to fully comprehending the physical and transition risks they are facing. Bringing stakeholders on the journey will help firms to most clearly and effectively articulate how they are actively tackling climate change.