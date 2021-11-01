Editor's letter: We need to talk about Rishi

Where were the green initiatives?

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
Last Wednesday (27 October), every financial journalist across the UK was glued to Parliament TV, transcribing Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget.

Our job was made easier this time round compared to previous statements - as deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing pointed out, most elements had been shared with the press ahead of time. But my colleagues and I were nevertheless surprised at the lack of green initiatives mentioned.

It seemed especially odd given the Treasury published its roadmap for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) a week prior, while the UK Government published its net-zero strategy to "Build Back Greener" less than two weeks ago.

As editor of our sister publication BusinessGreen James Murray wrote in his overnight briefing: "It takes quite some doing to not even mention climate change in a speech about the economy nowadays."

Sunak did reference the reformation of business rates to support the uptake of green technology. However, he also cancelled fuel duty upticks and slashed Air Passenger Duty for internal domestic flights. 

Azad Zangana, senior European economist at Schroders, agreed there was "less than expected announced for green initiatives".

"The cancellation of planned fuel duties increases were justified by record high prices, while the cut in air fare duties within the UK were heralded as a Brexit prize," he said. 

"Yet, both are a step backwards in the green agenda and will receive criticism accordingly."

As Murray pointed out, what was particularly unusual was that there were more positive climate initiatives hiding in the budget document that weren't mentioned in the speech, including a confirmed £3.9bn investment in energy efficient heating and an £800m allocation to EV manufacturing. 

"What is abundantly clear is that Sunak is deeply reticent to have net zero and climate action too closely associated with his own personal brand," he said, adding that his speech raises questions as to whether he is a "genuine fiscal hawk" or whether he is "making a political play for a future leadership bid by courting Tory MPs who remain sceptical of Johnson's net-zero agenda". 

This approach may not wash with the financial services industry. According to research from interactive investor conducted days before the budget, 11.9% of its website users cited the introduction of more green initiatives as the single thing they most wanted the Chancellor to address. 

Make My Money Matter found that if the UK pensions industry was a country, it would find itself in the top 20 carbon emitters globally. And, to offset its emissions, the industry would need to reforest 50% of the UK's entire landmass.

The UK Government can sandwich three words together in catchy slogans to rapturous applause if it wishes - whether this is "build back greener", "build back better", "build back batter" or "build back butter" - but sadly, it still seems as though the stark reality of the crisis we are facing remains overlooked.

