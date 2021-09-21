Zero Emissions Day: What does the industry need to do?

Eduardo Monteiro, co-CIO at Victory Hill Capital Advisors

If we are truly serious about achieving net zero, investors are simply going to have to broaden their renewable energy focus.

The UK’s renewable energy concentration is simply too narrow. Seeing coal plants being turned back on to cope with low winds over recent weeks shows just how fragile energy security can be, even in a developed country like the UK.





In this country we are too focused on the ‘low-hanging fruit’ of investing in solar and wind renewable generation. These technologies court the media attention but they cannot be the panacea for the issue.





The vagaries of the British weather in particular mean that this cannot be a viable long-term solution on its own if we are to ever achieve net zero.





How do we meet demand and energy security from renewable technologies beset by intermittent lulls? We need to take a much more holistic approach to energy security across the UK which means embracing a much wider range of technologies such as carbon capture and encouraging greater participation of private participants that will develop new and innovative forms of generation and storage.





At the same time more attention needs to be spent on optimising our grid system in order to cope with renewable power sources and the broad array of complementary source that will arise in the near future.