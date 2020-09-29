UK's return to meaningful growth dealt another blow

Readers may well have felt a sense of déjà vu over the past week as the UK returned to a state of uncertainty as to the next steps in efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears the second wave is nearing, if not here already, and has forced us once again to restrict our way of life.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that City life had begun to re-emerge as businesses and workers heeded calls to return to the office. A short time ago the prospect of a second lockdown was unthinkable, it is now entirely possible.

As chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty warned of the potential for 50,000 new infections per day if the virus's spread is not impeded, they too were conscious of the impact further restrictions would have on the economy.

UK equity markets fell again in response to the warning and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey changed his position on the furlough scheme, urging the Government to reconsider bringing it to an end as planned.

Whatever happens next, the social and economic cost of the UK's fight against Covid-19 will only grow, and the country's return to meaningful growth has been dealt another blow.

Capital Economics analysts predict the 10pm curfew on restaurants and pubs could set the UK's economic recovery back by a year, while a two-week national lockdown alone could reduce GDP by 5%.

Similarly, BofA Securities cut its expectations for UK growth in 2021 from 6.4% to 5.4%, with unemployment peaking at 8.4%, amid "more consumer caution, with potential feedback to growth" and "long-term scarring".

The firm also expects more fiscal stimulus, and the Bank of England to respond by finally cutting interest rates to 0% and extending its quantitative easing programme by an additional £100bn.

Cover star

Featured on this week's cover is the lead manager of perhaps the most exciting fund to enter the market in recent years.

Stephen Yiu's Blue Whale Growth launched in 2017 with support from industry stalwart Peter Hargreaves, who continues to take an active role in promoting the fund and its manager.

Yiu's £553m fund, which this year hit its third anniversary, is squarely focused on the technology sector, but the manager has been vocal in the past about his preference for growth opportunities outside of the mega-cap FAANGS.

According to the flagship fund's latest factsheet, Microsoft and Facebook are the only mega-cap stocks to make its top ten holdings.

With the firm now set to launch a UCITS vehicle, with £25m seed capital from Hargreaves, European investors will soon also have access to the strategy, which has returned more than 70%

since launch.