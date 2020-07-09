Schroders' Harrison: We must be bold and act now to support UK business

The full economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis is now beginning to be felt as each day brings fresh news of job losses. It will get worse.

There is a chance to mitigate this - to support tomorrow's winning companies that are struggling today. Encouraging companies to load up on more debt is not the answer. The solution lies in equity markets.

We have recommended that the government create a patient capital fund, worth £20bn to £30bn, to support the growth ambitions of both public and private companies. Businesses will then be able to afford to protect jobs and keep up their investment plans.

The Chancellor has not taken the opportunity of his fiscal statement to do this. Given the severity of the situation, we hope he will consider such a scheme in the months ahead. For our part, we are currently considering the launch of our own investment trust.

This is the time to act. New measures unveiled yesterday (July 8) designed to mitigate the expiration of the furlough scheme should be welcomed. However, they won't prevent widespread job losses.

Various loan programmes had already been made available, and companies had been allowed to defer some taxes and other payments. These moves undoubtedly saved businesses and jobs. But the scale of the crisis is such that more needs to be done. Further loans are not the answer. What companies need is equity, not more debt.

Stock market solution

The stock market may hold the solution, and has certainly demonstrated its worth in the crisis so far. Our analysis shows nearly £14bn has been raised by 300 companies on the London Stock Exchange in the first six months of 2020, more than in any year since companies scrambled to repair their balance sheets during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Investors have also been sympathetic to the need to cut dividends to protect capital. We called for such pragmatism in March.

The private equity industry is also working hard and investing to support companies that require assistance during this crisis. Again, firepower across the industry may be insufficient to continue this support indefinitely or to the extent required.

Summer economic update reaction: Sunak's 'moment in the sun' but a 'tax-grab' to come

We think much more equity will be needed for both private and public companies and it could prove increasingly hard to come by.