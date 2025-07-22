Bank of England: We cannot compromise on basic financial stability

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee today (22 July), Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey argued that the central bank was promoting growth but “basic financial stability” had to come first.
Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee today (22 July), Bailey said: "We...know, with all humility, that [the current regulation is] not perfect, and there are ways that we can look at those regulations and maybe simplify them...
