SJP charges overhaul scheme given summer 2025 deadline

In a Q1 update released this morning (24 April), the advice giant said it was making progress on its three key projects – the historic advice review, its charging overhaul and its cost and efficiency drive. Ex-Schroders head of UK James Rainbow to join SJP in April The advice business said it had made a strong start to the year despite economic headwinds. Funds under management (FUM) were affected in the first quarter as global market volatility brought the total just over £188bn, according to an update released this morning (24 April). However, this was up on 2024 when it stood at...