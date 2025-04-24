SJP charges overhaul scheme given summer 2025 deadline

Cost and efficiency programme continues

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

St James’s Place (SJP) is making progress on its review of historic client servicing records and said its simplified charging structure should be in place this summer.

In a Q1 update released this morning (24 April), the advice giant said it was making progress on its three key projects – the historic advice review, its charging overhaul and its cost and efficiency drive. Ex-Schroders head of UK James Rainbow to join SJP in April The advice business said it had made a strong start to the year despite economic headwinds. Funds under management (FUM) were affected in the first quarter as global market volatility brought the total just over £188bn, according to an update released this morning (24 April). However, this was up on 2024 when it stood at...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Two-thirds of Aviva preference shareholders accept insurer's buy-back plan

Marlborough expands multi-asset fund range and lowers charges

Trustpilot