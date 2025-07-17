UK labour market continues to weaken but decline 'less pronounced' than expected

The UK economy shed jobs for the fifth consecutive month in June and wage growth also slowed, raising concerns that the UK is heading for stagflation.
Payrolled employees decreased by 41,000 (0.1%) in June 2025, taking employment down by 178,000 (0.6%) since June 2024, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). However, the UK statistical office noted that the June 2025 figure "should be treated as a provisional estimate and is likely to be revised when more data are received next month". UK inflation unexpectedly rises to 3.6% in June ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "The labour market continues to weaken, with the number of employees on payroll falling again, though revised tax ...
