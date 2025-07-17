UK labour market continues to weaken but decline 'less pronounced' than expected

Payrolled employees decreased by 41,000 (0.1%) in June 2025, taking employment down by 178,000 (0.6%) since June 2024, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). However, the UK statistical office noted that the June 2025 figure "should be treated as a provisional estimate and is likely to be revised when more data are received next month". UK inflation unexpectedly rises to 3.6% in June ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "The labour market continues to weaken, with the number of employees on payroll falling again, though revised tax ...