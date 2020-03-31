The long and the short of it: Crisis puts shorting in the spotlight

We are living through extraordinary times. Stockmarkets are reaching their biggest single-day gains during one week, and sinking to all-time lows the next.

Given the immense volatility sweeping across markets - which has triggered the US stockmarket's automated circuit breaker three times in less than one month - some countries, including Italy, Spain and Belgium, have been banning short selling in order to shield some of their ailing listed companies.

The same ban was implemented by US regulators during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, due to concerns that essentially betting on a stock losing value was exacerbating market sell-offs.

This time round US regulators have not - at least, at time of writing (25 March) - put the brakes on short-selling, and neither has the UK.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced last week it will "closely monitor" short-selling activity but has ruled out a ban, stating there is "no evidence that short selling has been the driver of recent market falls".

From an investor standpoint, it could be argued it is long/short funds' time to shine, after lagging their long-only counterparts on average during the longest bull market in history.

According to data from Refinitiv, the average fund in the Lipper Global Alternative Long/Short Equity Global sector has fallen 8% year-to-date, compared to the MSCI World index's loss of 16.5%.

The contrast is even more nuanced in the UK, with the Long/Short Equity UK sector down 5.6%, and the FTSE 100 down 30% over the same time frame.

Jack Inglis, CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) said the FCA's decision not to ban shorting is the correct call because it protects investors' money.

"To suggest hedge funds are exacerbating the current market crisis through short selling is absurd; there is clear evidence that much larger traditional funds are heavily selling stocks, with short sales just a small part of overall market activity," he argued.

"Shorting stocks against market downturns protects hedge fund investors."

Indeed, long/short manager Barry Norris - whose interview you can read here [add URL] - has returned 20% to investors so far this year; while his FP Argonaut Absolute Return fund is net long, most of the upside came from his basket of shorts which made gains of 60% alone.

Is this a case of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul', given that shorting can further damage the struggling share price of companies?

Norris told Investment Week that, during a bear market, it is the companies that are failing to exercise good corporate governance that are being shorted.

"Bad business models and deceit will always fall apart quickly in bear markets."

Regardless, David Coombs, head of multi-asset at Rathbones, said investors "do not have to be too clever" in the current climate, given many large-cap stocks are attractively priced.

He added: "Despite what the FCA has said, I still think there is a real possibility we could see more people clamour for a ban if we see further market falls over coming weeks."