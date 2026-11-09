Robinhood launches commission-free IPO Access in UK

Operating in US since 2021

Jack Roach
clock • 1 min read

Trading platform Robinhood has launched IPO Access in the UK, allowing investors to request shares in US listings at offer price before public trading opens.

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Jack Roach
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