Nick Train: Rising AI adoption 'unambiguously bullish' for UK equity portfolio

10.8% return in October

clock • 2 min read

Experienced portfolio manager Nick Train has said falling costs for AI resulting from greater competition and rising adoption is "unambiguously bullish" for his fund.

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