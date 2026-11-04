Just one BlackRock fund flagged for not delivering value in latest AoV

13 requiring improvement

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

BlackRock has flagged one fund that did not consistently deliver value and 13 that need improvement in the year to 30 June 2026, according its latest Assessment of Value (AoV) report.

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