Industry welcomes plans to include real asset investment companies in MSCI and S&P indices

Need for 'clarity and consistency'

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Analysts and industry players have welcomed a consultation on the inclusion of investment companies investing in real assets in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) structure.

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