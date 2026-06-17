BlackRock emerging companies head Dan Whitestone departs

Replaced by Roland Arnold

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock’s head of emerging companies, Dan Whitestone, will be replaced by portfolio manager Roland Arnold in the role after deciding to leave the firm.

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