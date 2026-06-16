Alternative Income REIT board rejects 'unfavourable' Glenstone offer

Offer at 19% discount

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) has rejected Glenstone REIT’s offer for the company, arguing it “does not adequately compensate shareholders”.

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