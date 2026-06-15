FCA set to raise market abuse penalties and bring crypto into remit

Minimum fine upped

clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is planning to raise its minimum market abuse penalties for individuals and also bring crypto assets within the market abuse regime.

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