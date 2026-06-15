iM Global Partner lists inaugural fixed income active ETF in Paris

Fourth product on platform

clock • 2 min read

iM Global Partner (iMGP) has launched a fixed income UCITS ETF on Euronext Paris targeting European high yield in a “statement of intent”.

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