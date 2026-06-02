Active ETF total assets reach $2.33trn as growth accelerates

73rd month of inflows

clock • 1 min read

Total assets invested in actively managed ETFs listed globally reached a record $2.33trn at the end of April, according to data from ETFGI.

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