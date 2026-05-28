LGT Capital Partners names Marco Bizzozero managing partner

Effective from September 2026

clock • 1 min read

LGT Capital Partners has appointed Marco Bizzozero as a managing partner and member of the executive committee, subject to regulatory approval.

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