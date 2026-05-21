Europe brings global sustainable funds back to inflows but US redemptions continue

Morningstar report

clock • 1 min read

Europe was largely responsible for global sustainable funds returning to inflows in Q1 2026 after substantial outflows in the previous quarter, according to Morningstar.

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