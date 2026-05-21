Janus Henderson grows private credit offering in EMEA with VPC

Diversified portfolios

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Following Janus Henderson’s acquisition of Victory Park Capital (VPC) in 2024, the asset manager has made two of the latter’s private credit strategies available to investors across EMEA.

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