Sterling trading activity ramps up amid UK political turmoil

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured) has come under increasing pressure to resign, after Labour suffered heavy losses in local elections on 7 May. Credit: House of Commons/Flickr

Total GBP/USD trading volumes – both long and short – were also up over 80% versus recent averages, as tensions ramped up over the potential of a Labour leadership contest to be triggered soon.

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Bearish positioning against the pound has remained elevated for several weeks, IG noted, peaking in the week commencing 4 May when 70% of GBP/USD trading volumes were short.

On an individual client basis, however, sterling sentiment was evenly split, with traders going long and short at 50/50 over the last week.

On Tuesday (19 May), Manchester mayor Andy Burnham was unveiled as Labour's candidate for the Makerfield by-election, in what many have viewed as the first step in a bid to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Starmer has come under increasing pressure to resign, after Labour suffered heavy losses in local elections on 7 May.

Other potential candidates in a leadership race could include former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, former leader Ed Miliband and former health secretary Wes Streeting, according to reports.

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Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said markets were "clearly concerned" that whoever ends up in Number 10 in the coming months could be governing from a weakened position or may be seen as less committed to fiscal discipline than their predecessor.

"That uncertainty is showing up very clearly in sterling positioning. The pound is often the market's first pressure point when confidence in the UK outlook starts to deteriorate, and the scale of short activity suggests traders are using it as the clearest way to hedge against further political instability," he added.

In contrast, sentiment towards the FTSE 100 appeared more resilient. Some 58% of FTSE 100 trading volume last week were in long positions, while 59% of clients held long positions.

"Many of the index's largest companies generate significant revenues overseas, meaning a weaker pound can actually provide some support to international earnings," Beauchamp explained.

IG said it would publish its Sterling Sentiment Tracker on a weekly basis to measure how traders are positioning around UK political developments and sterling direction.