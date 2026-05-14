Saba forced to refile IEM requisition as it continues to build stakes

Successful requisition resubmitted

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Impax Environmental Markets has requested that US hedge fund Saba Capital Management provides an updated valid requisition notice.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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Saba forced to refile IEM requisition as it continues to build stakes
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Successful requisition resubmitted

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 May 2026 • 1 min read
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