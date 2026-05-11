TRIG commits to £400m asset disposal and fee cut ahead of AGM

AGM in June

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has attempted to garner shareholder support ahead of a continuation vote at the trust’s June annual general meeting.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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