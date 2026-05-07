Net retail fund inflows continue in March at £1.4bn despite Iran conflict

Investment Association data

clock • 2 min read

Net retail fund sales recorded a fifth consecutive month of inflows in March, but slowed month-on-month amid the Iran conflict.

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