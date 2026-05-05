Chrysalis Investments confirms switch to self-managed model

Share buybacks discontinued

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The board of Chrysalis Investments has confirmed a transition to a self-managed model after its current deal with Chrysalis Investment Partners expires.

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