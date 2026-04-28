Heavy discounts bring shop price inflation down to 1% in April

BRC Shop Price monitor

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Bigger discounts across clothing, furniture, DYI goods and food from retailers helped bring shop price inflation down to 1% in April, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

AJ Bell posts record 42% rise in platform flows as AUA hits £108.7bn

HSBC promotes Desmond Kuang to CIO for Asia

More on Economics

Deep Dive: 'Patience is paramount' as inflation outlook darkens
Economics

Deep Dive: 'Patience is paramount' as inflation outlook darkens

UK economic backdrop weakening

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 17 April 2026 • 4 min read
UK GDP rises 0.5% in February ahead of Iran conflict
Economics

UK GDP rises 0.5% in February ahead of Iran conflict

BoE will not 'rush' judgements

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 April 2026 • 2 min read
ONS pushes Transformed Labour Force Survey transition to 2027
Economics

ONS pushes Transformed Labour Force Survey transition to 2027

Deadline December 2027

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot