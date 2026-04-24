FCA cracks down on finfluencers with 120 takedown requests

'Week of action'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Finfluencers have been subject to increased scrutiny from the Financial Conduct Authority, as the regulator cracks down on illegal financial promotion activity.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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