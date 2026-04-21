UBS and Lloyds among eight firms added to FCA's AI safety tests

'Harnessing innovation responsibly'

clock • 2 min read

Eight firms including UBS and Lloyds Banking Group (Scottish Widows) have been added to the Financial Conduct Authority's live test of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

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