Nick Train: 'Glory days' of generalist active investment management are over for now

Portfolio manager Nick Train (pictured) said that 'our UK portfolios offer access to a differentiated strategy, executed in a consistent and disciplined way'.

In the trust's latest factsheet today (16 April), portfolio manager Nick Train explained that FGIT was invested in three companies within asset management at the beginning of 2025 and this will shrink to one by the end of 2026 due to the acquisitions of Hargreaves Lansdown and, vote notwithstanding, Schroders.

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Over the past 25 years, FGIT built its UK equity portfolios around three industries: data/software/platform companies, consumer brands, and stock market proxies, mainly asset management firms. However, the trust has had to rethink after a "bruising period".

The trust still has a holding in Rathbones, which it intends to keep as "provision of private wealth advice is an attractive subset of the asset management industry and [it expects] more consolidation to come".

Train said he remains "open-minded" on what to do with the 8% of the portfolio held in Schroders, as "the positive return it offers if held through to the completion of its takeover is certainly attractive in today's stressed market conditions".

However, the portfolio manager said it was "unlikely" the capital gained from the Schroders deal would be invested into another London-listed asset management company.

He added: "Schroders' acceptance of a bid from a US peer, despite owning the best private wealth brand in the UK in Cazenove, forces us to acknowledge that, even for the best franchises, the glory days of generalist active investment management are, at least temporarily, over."

Consumer brands were also a tough sell, considering FGIT held onto Burberry and Diageo "through their respective bear markets" over the last few years, which has been "painful".

Train said: "We still believe the Burberry brand and the best of Diageo's brands retain their global relevance and will resume their long-term growth trajectories once consumer confidence improves. As a result, we view both share prices as meaningfully undervalued."

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Unilever, FGIT's second largest holding, was also involved in consolidation this year as merging food brands with McCormick has been touted to the latter's shareholders.

"I would be amazed if Unilever/McCormick was the only substantive transaction in the consumer industry in 2026, because the logic of combination is so strong, with valuations so depressed," Train said.

"Investors must decide whether we are right to retain our consumer brands, as we intend to do, confident in the enduring investment appeal of their core brands and through a period of industry consolidation," he added.

According to the trust, with £856.3m in net assets, its net asset value was down 7.4% in March and the share price fell 7.8% on a total return basis over the month.

Its largest contributors in the month were Clarkson, Sage and Schroders, while the biggest detractors were Unilever, Diageo and Intertek.

"Our UK portfolios offer access to a differentiated strategy, executed in a consistent and disciplined way," Train argued.

"We acknowledge the strategy has not been working for too long a time. However, we believe that dismantling the portfolio and selling out of companies of the calibre we own at this juncture would not be in the best interest of investors."