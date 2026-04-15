Aviva Investors hires Ravi Cheema as multi-asset portfolio manager

Joins from Schroders

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Aviva Investors has appointed Ravi Cheema as a multi-asset portfolio manager, as the firm looks to strengthen its existing 40-strong team.

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