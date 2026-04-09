SDCL Efficiency set for managed wind-down after investors demand return of capital

Follows ten days of consultation

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Energy-focused investment trust SDCL Efficiency (SEIT) has bowed to investor demands to wind-down the company and return capital to shareholders.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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