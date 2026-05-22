Workspace Group and IEM outline details of Saba-requisitioned meetings

23 July and 17 June, respectively

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Workspace Group and Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) have revealed the dates for the meetings requisitioned by Saba Capital Management, as the New York hedge fund continues its UK investment trust campaign.

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