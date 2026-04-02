North American equity funds garner largest share of February's £2.4bn inflows

Active funds attract £1.5bn

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Net retail sales totalled £2.4bn of inflows in February 2026, up from £662m in January and marking the fourth consecutive month of inflows.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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