Over half of DIY investors fear permanent portfolio damage from Middle East conflict

70% worried about geopolitical risk

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Six in ten (61%) of DIY investors have concerns regarding their investments not recovering from the conflict in the Middle East.

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