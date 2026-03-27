Herald mulls tax-efficient investor exit amid Saba stalemate

Alternative to backstop tender

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Shareholders in Herald investment trust (HRI) could be offered the chance to remain invested in a tax-efficient vehicle without relinquishing control to activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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