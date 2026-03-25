Private credit investors remain resilient despite 'testing phase' for the asset class

AUM grows

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investor allocations to private credit funds remained strong despite increased scrutiny around the durability of the asset class and questions about liquidity for retail investors.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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