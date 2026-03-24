Liontrust calls out GAM Alternatives managers for 'not seeking any dialogue' with board

Strategic review and sale

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The board of Liontrust Asset Management has hit back at activist investors and GAM Alternatives portfolio managers Albert Saporta and Randel Freeman after the duo called for a strategic review and sale of the firm.

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Cristian Angeloni
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