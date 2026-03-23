Candriam refines Alternative Multi-Strategies fund to boost diversification

Broadening sources of return

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

European active asset manager Candriam has repositioned its €52m Alternative Multi-Strategies fund to broaden sources of return.

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