Quilter launches JPM-run Long-Short Equity fund

Diversifying amid market volatility

clock • 2 min read

Quilter has installed JP Morgan Asset Management as fund manager of its newly launched Quilter Investors Long-Short Equity fund.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Multi-asset

Quilter launches JPM-run Long-Short Equity fund
Multi-asset

Quilter launches JPM-run Long-Short Equity fund

Diversifying amid market volatility

Alex Sebastian
clock 17 March 2026 • 2 min read
Low-cost multi-asset funds outperform competitors in 2025
Multi-asset

Low-cost multi-asset funds outperform competitors in 2025

Morningstar report

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 26 February 2026 • 2 min read
The Big Question: How are you planning to use private assets in portfolios this year?
Multi-asset

The Big Question: How are you planning to use private assets in portfolios this year?

Ten experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 30 January 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot